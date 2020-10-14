(WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is offering recommendations on how to celebrate the holidays safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
IDPH said limiting the number of people at gatherings is important.
“COVID-19 has changed the way we work, live, and play, and will now change how we plan to celebrate the holidays,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While the safest way to celebrate is with members of your household and connecting with others virtually, we know, for many, the holidays are all about family and friends, so we want to provide some tips on how to celebrate safer.”
Traveling increases the chance of spreading COVID-19, IDPH added. Health officials said when planning travel, consider the mode of transportation. Traveling by plane, train, or bus can mean standing in lines and sitting less than 6 feet from people for long periods of time.
Traveling by car may include stops along the way for gas, food, and bathroom breaks. You can decrease your risk by consistently wearing face coverings during travel.
If you are hosting a holiday gathering, limit the number of guests and try to have as many activities outside as weather permits, IDPH said.
IDPH said partially opening a couple of windows can help increase air flow for gatherings indoors. They also said guests should wear masks indoors when not eating or drinking.
IDPH said hosts and guests should limit activities in the two weeks before a gathering to decrease the risk of exposure to the virus and further spread.
Health officials are recommending people to do holiday gift shopping online and using pick-up options for stores.
During gatherings at homes, IDPH said members of the same household should be seated together, and different families should be spaced out from one another.
When it comes to serving food, IDPH said to avoid a buffet-style or potluck setting and consider having one person serve all the food so that multiple people are not handling the serving utensils.
If you are sick, do not travel and do not attend gatherings and celebrations.
For more holiday safety tips, go to the IDPH website under guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.