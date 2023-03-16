Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 27F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.