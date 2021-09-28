ILLINOIS (WAND) - The first person confirmed to have rabies in Illinois in decades has died, health officials said.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the victim is a man in his 80's from Lake County who woke up to find a bat on his neck in mid-August. The bat was captured and tested positive for rabies.
The person was told he needed to start post-exposure rabies treatment but declined. A month later, he started having symptoms consistent with rabies, including neck pain, headache, difficulty controlling his arms, finger numbness and difficulty speaking.
This case was the first human case of rabies in the state since 1954, per IDPH.
Health leaders said people who had contact with secretions from this person were assessed and given rabies preventive treatment as needed.
A bat colony was found in the victim's home by wildlife experts.
“Sadly, this case underscores the importance of raising public awareness about the risk of rabies exposure in the United States,” said Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister. “Rabies infections in people are rare in the United States; however, once symptoms begin, rabies is almost always fatal, making it vital that an exposed person receive appropriate treatment to prevent the onset of rabies as soon as possible.”
People usually know when they have a bat bite, but IDPH said bats have very small teeth and the bite mark might be hard to see. If a person has been in close proximity to a bat and doesn't know if they were exposed, they should not release the bat as it should be appropriately captured for rabies testing.
A doctor or local health department should be called to help figure out if there could have been exposure and if preventative treatment might be needed. To safely remove the bat, call your local animal care and control to safely remove the bat.
Should the bat be available for testing and results are negative, preventative treatment is not needed, officials said. The only way rabies can be confirmed in a bat is through lab testing.
"You cannot tell just by looking at a bat if it has rabies," IDPH leaders said.
So far in 2021, health officials said 30 bats have tested positive for rabies in Illinois. More than 1,000 bats are tested each year for rabies in the state due to a possible exposure and about 3 percent of tested bats end up being positive for rabies.
