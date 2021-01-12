SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health will begin reporting daily COVID-19 vaccination numbers and data on its website beginning Jan. 12.
Vaccine distribution figures will be reported in real-time, not to be confused with vaccine administration figures, which are reported with as much as a 72-hour lag.
As of Jan. 11, 638,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.
In addition, approximately 231,475 doses have been designated for the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
To date, Illinois has received a total of 869,625 doses of the vaccine.
IDPH is currently reporting a total of 353,791 vaccines administered, including 41,075 for long-term care facilities.
The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,200 doses.
“Throughout the pandemic, we have used data to guide our decisions and actions, and we will continue to do so for vaccine administration,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Illinois is a very diverse state, geographically and in the make-up of its population. It is important to track where we are seeing both high and low vaccination rates. These data will help us understand what actions we can take to end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”
The new daily update includes the number of doses administered, the vaccination rate per population, and what percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
All data will be broken down county by county, including information on the COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index.
The CCVI looks at indicators such as socioeconomic status, household composition, type of housing and transportation, epidemiological facts, and access to health care.
Additional data and means to track vaccination rates will be added as available.
Vaccination data can be found on the IDPH website at www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinedata.
