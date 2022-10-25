CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) –In recognition of Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is offering $12 million in grant opportunities to help residential property owners with lead abatement and mitigation projects.
Local municipalities and community groups are eligible to apply.
Governor JB Pritzker has also issued a proclamation declaring October 23-29 as Lead Poisoning Prevention Week in Illinois.
“Illinois is pleased to join with health care professionals, agencies, and their delegates in observance of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week this October,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “My administration is proud to offer this $12 million grant opportunity in an effort to increase awareness and promote prevention of lead exposure in children.”
"Every child deserves to grow up healthy and well. Our state is laser-focused on ensuring young people have a path to a bright future, and mitigating the harmful long-term effects of lead contamination is critical to that mission," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "By spreading awareness and providing these grants to help prevent lead exposure, communities can come together to protect our children and support families so we can build a healthier Illinois."
Applications can be summited now through November 18 for up to $12 million in grants from the Comprehensive Lead Education, Reduction, and Window Replacement (CLEAR-Win) program. Applications must be submitted through the web-based “EGrAMS” system utilized by IDPH for end-to-end grants management.
“Protecting children from exposure to lead is critical for their long-term health,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Even low levels of lead have been shown to affect learning and the ability to pay attention. Early detection by a healthcare provider is crucial to prevent further exposure and reduce harmful damage. As a pediatrician, I know the most important step to preventing exposure is the removal of lead hazards from the environments in which children live, learn, grow, and play. IDPH is happy to announce efforts during Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to help local municipalities with lead abatement projects to improve the health of their communities.”
The IDPH Division of Environmental Health leads the CLEAR-Win program, with hopes of assisting residential property owners of single-family homes and multi-unit residential properties to reduce lead paint and leaded plumbing hazards in qualified residential properties by replacing old windows and other lead hazard control techniques.
The program aims to increase lead-safe housing, reduce childhood lead exposure, and reduce the financial burden of lead mitigation for low-income residential property owners.
IDPH reports the primary source of lead exposure is contaminated dust created by disturbed and/or deteriorated lead-based paint, it can also be caused by lead in soil, water, or other products containing lead.
Three municipalities in Illinois were previously awarded grants from CLEAR-Win for a total of $14,977,927 for lead and $955,439 for the Healthy Homes supplemental award.
According to the IDPH, Illinois has approximately 2 million homes that contain lead hazards. Exposure to lead may cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavioral problems, and even coma and death can occur at severely high levels.
IDPH officials say anyone can be exposed to lead, but children are at greatest risk.
The Illinois Lead Program recommends all children be evaluated or tested as indicated at ages 12 months and 24 months, and 3, 4, 5, and 6 years of age. IDPH also recommends that pregnant persons be evaluated for lead exposure and tested if deemed necessary.
For more information about IDPH’s lead poisoning prevention programs, click HERE.
