ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it is offering free, one-time bulk shipments of rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to all interested and eligible Long Term Care facilities in Illinois.
IDPH said the deadline to apply is August 9.
According to the department, the tests will be provided at no charge to eligible facilities in the state. To be eligible for the one-time bulk shipment, facilities must meet the following criteria:
• A federal waiver that allows for the administration of antigen testing.
• A provider order for antigen testing that has been approved and signed by a medical professional.
• Be registered to report all positive antigen test results to the State of Illinois.
The shipments are coming in response to the increased community transmission of COVID-19 across many Illinois counties and are intended to supplement the existing testing program that these facilities are required to conduct. IDPH has acquired 250,000 tests that will be distributed through this offer.
IDPH said, tests may only be administered on-site for diagnostic and screening purposes. The tests cannot be provided for take home or at home use. Eligible uses include on-site testing of staff, patients, and residents of the facility.
Eligible Long Term Care facilities can apply for free supplies of tests at this LINK.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
