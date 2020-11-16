SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched throughout the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.
There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required.
Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Clark
November 18
Clark County Health Department
997 N. York St.
Martinsville
8am – 4pm
Coles
November 17
Eastern Illinois University
Lot W off 4th St.
Charleston
9am – 4pm
Fayette
November 21
Fayette County Health Department
416 W. Edwards St.
Vandalia
9am – 5pm
Ford
November 20
Ford County Health Department
235 N. Taft St.
Paxton
8am – 4pm
Fulton
November 18
Farmington City Hall
322 E. Fort St.
Farmington
9am – 5pm
November 19
Canton High School
1001 N. Main
Canton
9am – 5pm
Macon
November 21-22
Decatur Civic Center
1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza
Decatur
8am – 4pm
Menard
November 22
Athens City Hall
210 Dottie Bednarko Dr.
Athens
8am – 4pm
Mercer
November 20
Mercer County Health Department
305 NW 7th St.
Aledo
9am – 5pm
Morgan
November 19
Morgan County Fairgrounds
110 N. Westgate
Jacksonville
9am – 5pm
Sangamon
November 16
Sangamon County Health Department
2833 S. Grand Ave. East
Springfield
8am – 4pm
November 21-22
Sangamon County Health Department
2833 S. Grand Ave. East
Springfield
8am – 4pm
Tazewell
November 21-22
Washington Community High School
Jefferson St. & Wilmor Ave.
Washington
8am – 4pm
Warren
November 16-17
Monmouth-Roseville High School
325 W. 1st Ave.
Monmouth
9am – 5pm
Site locations are subject to change.
Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.