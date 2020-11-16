Coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched throughout the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. 

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. 

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. 

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Clark

November 18

Clark County Health Department

997 N. York St.

Martinsville

8am – 4pm

Coles

November 17

Eastern Illinois University

Lot W off 4th St.

Charleston

9am – 4pm

Fayette

November 21

Fayette County Health Department

416 W. Edwards St.

Vandalia

9am – 5pm

Ford

November 20

Ford County Health Department

235 N. Taft St.

Paxton

8am – 4pm

Fulton

November 18

Farmington City Hall

322 E. Fort St.

Farmington

9am – 5pm 

November 19

Canton High School

1001 N. Main

Canton

9am – 5pm 

Macon 

November 21-22

Decatur Civic Center

1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza

Decatur

8am – 4pm

Menard

November 22

Athens City Hall

210 Dottie Bednarko Dr.

Athens

8am – 4pm

Mercer

November 20

Mercer County Health Department

305 NW 7th St.

Aledo

9am – 5pm 

Morgan

November 19

Morgan County Fairgrounds

110 N. Westgate

Jacksonville

9am – 5pm 

Sangamon

November 16

Sangamon County Health Department

2833 S. Grand Ave. East

Springfield

8am – 4pm 

November 21-22

Sangamon County Health Department

2833 S. Grand Ave. East

Springfield

8am – 4pm 

Tazewell

November 21-22

Washington Community High School

Jefferson St. & Wilmor Ave.

Washington

8am – 4pm 

Warren

November 16-17

Monmouth-Roseville High School

325 W. 1st Ave.

Monmouth

9am – 5pm

Site locations are subject to change. 

Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites

