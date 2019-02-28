ILLINOIS (WAND) – Possible measles exposure happened when a person with a diagnosed case entered a Chicago airport, health officials say.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says the person with measles was unvaccinated and had traveled internationally to places where measles cases regularly happen. Their flight landed on Feb. 22 in Concourse B at Chicago Midway Airport.
The person was infectious when their flight landed, according to IDPH. Anyone who was at Midway between 9 p.m. and midnight on Feb. 22 could have been exposed, but health leaders say those who aren’t vaccinated are the people who have a high risk of becoming sick.
Someone can get measles through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or if they come into contact with that person’s saliva or mucus.
“Measles is highly contagious. However, two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We urge everyone to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations, especially if you are traveling to other countries where measles is regularly found. Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or cannot receive it for medical reasons.”
Exposure could also have happened at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, where IDPH says the infected person sought emergency treatment on Feb. 24. People who were at the hospital’s emergency department from 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and between 4-6:15 p.m. on that day, or in the hospital between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 25, could have been exposed.
Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A person with measles could develop serious conditions, including pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). IDPH says the case discovered through Midway is not related to four diagnosed cases found in Champaign County earlier in February.
