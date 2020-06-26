SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has released guidelines for swimming pools to reopen.
Under Phase 4 of the COVID-19 Restore Illinois plan, swimming facilities licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health can open at a maximum of 50% of capacity.
This includes swimming pools, water parks, splash-pads, and beaches.
“There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water in pools and water playgrounds,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, the virus can still spread between people while in the pool, playing at a water park, or in a spa. Make sure to keep your distance from other people, especially if waiting in line or sitting around the pool.”
Swimming facilities must have plans that address maintaining physical distance for areas where people line up to use a water slide, lazy river, or other water features.
The plan must also address how all equipment, including lounge chairs, will be sanitized. These must be sanitized between each use.
Operators, employees, and customers should wear face coverings when not swimming.
Exceptions can be made for children younger than two years or people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent them from safely wearing a face covering.
Pools and water parks should require temperature checks for employees and customers when entering the facility, as well as in-person screenings to verify individuals do not have symptoms of COVID-19.
