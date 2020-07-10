ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois health officials said the state has 1,317 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 more deaths Friday.
The latest deaths include:
- Cass County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has a total of 151,767 cases of COVID-19, including 7,144 deaths. The age range of cases in Illinois is from younger than one year old to over 100 years old.
In the last 24 hours, labs reported 32,987 specimens for a total of 1,911,743. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate of cases as a percentage of total tests from July 3 - July 9 is 2.9 percent.
As of Thursday night, 1,436 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH said 306 were in the ICU and 155 were on ventilators.
Information about confirmed cases, probable cases and deaths can be found on the IDPH website.
