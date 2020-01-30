(WAND) - Health officials reported Thursday the first confirmed person-to-person transmission of the new coronavirus in the U.S. was found in the Chicago area, but added the risk of Illinoisans contracting it is low.
Last week, a Chicago-area woman was confirmed to have the 2019 novel coronavirus - the first case reported in Illinois. She'd recently traveled to Wuhan, China - the epicenter of the outbreak. On Thursday, her husband was confirmed to have the virus.
"This second case did not travel to China, making this the first person-to-person transmission of the novel coronavirus in the United States," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The IDPH also reported both patients are in the hospital and in stable condition. They also said the man getting the virus is not particularly surprising.
"This person-to-person spread was between two very close contacts, a husband and wife," Ezike said. "The virus is not spreading widely across the community at this time."
While there are many types of coronaviruses, they rarely infect humans. However, the new strain of the virus has killed at least 170 people - all in China - and sickened thousands. But in the U.S., just six cases have been confirmed.
"The risk to the general public in Illinois remains low," Ezike said. "We are not recommending people in the general public take additional precautions, such as canceling activities or avoiding going out of their homes."
To prevent the virus spreading in Illinois, health officials have identified and are now monitoring individuals who have recently come in contact with the second patient and therefore might be at risk.