DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health compared the first six months of 2018 and 2019 in STI cases, and the latest records show there's been a significant increase.
Champaign
Chlamydia cases in Champaign went from 774 to 905. That's nearly a 20 percent difference.
Macon
There were 198 cases of gonorrhea in Macon County. That number jumped nearly 55 percent. According to the IDPH, there are 305 cases in 2019 so far.
Sangamon County
There really wasn't a significant change in Sangamon County. However, the demographics of these cases also stood out. Stats showed there are thousands of people between the ages of 15 and 24 with an STI. Emily O'Connell, a health educator with the Macon County Health Department, said the spike in numbers could indicate that more people are getting tested. There is no way to determine that.
"We can change that by educating the public and creating body awareness," O'Connell said. "We need to normalize STI testing. We should not be ashamed of or embarrassed about our sexual health."
For those who are sexually active, the health department suggested getting tested every six months. O'Connell added that contraceptives, such as condoms, are offered to residents for free. Contraceptives are used to avoid pregnancies or contracting an infection.
One can get an STI from having unprotected sex or from sharing needles.