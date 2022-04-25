SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois public health officials issued a warning about suspected severe hepatitis cases discovered in children.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, leaders have learned of three suspected cases in Illinois children under 10 years old that are potentially linked to a strain of adenovirus. Two cases are in suburban Chicago and one is in western Illinois.
One of the cases resulted in a liver transplant, officials said.
"IDPH is working to learn of other suspected cases in Illinois and is asking healthcare providers in the state to be on the lookout for symptoms and to report any suspected cases of hepatitis in children of unknown origin to local public health authorities," a press release said.
The state said its announcement followed a nationwide alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC had warned about a cluster of hepatitis cases of unknown origin found in Alabama children. The age range for those cases is from 1 to 6 years old, and officials said all of those children were previously healthy.
More to come.
