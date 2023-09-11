DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —With the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) expecting a slight rise in COVID-19 cases this fall, health officials are tracking the spread of the virus in a new way. WAND News took a tour inside one of the IDPH's Wastewater Surveillance testing sites to learn how they're being used to track COVID long term.
When anyone in Decatur flushes the toilet, the contents end up at the Sanitary District of Decatur. Researchers can learn a lot by taking a closer look at the sewage.
"Coronavirus can also be shed through the GI route, through feces. So a percentage of people will pass COVID through their system and put it into the toilet and into sewage," Graham Briggs, the State Epidemiologist for IDPH, told WAND News.
In 2021, scientists across the state started sampling waste for the coronavirus.
"The wastewater will show that virus, so even if they're not going and getting tested at a testing site, we can still see it in the waste water," Keith Richard, a Laboratory Supervisor for the Sanitary District of Decatur, told WAND News.
With this system, Illinoisans no longer need to use typical COVID tests and report them to the health department. Instead scientists can look directly at waste water to see where the virus is spreading.
"We're constantly monitoring the levels of COVID in the waste water to get an idea of how much COVID is active in the community. So currently we're seeing an uptick in COVID cases and an uptick in amount of virus in the waste water samples," Richard explained.
IDPH can track not only the virus, but also variants.
"We run that sort of testing on those samples when they come through to allow us to say 'yup there is COVID in that water'. Then additionally take that sample and do some additional testing to see what type of COVID is in that water," Briggs added.
IDPH is mostly seeing the EG5 variant, but is keeping an eye out for BA2.86, an omicron variant. This sampling, paired with other data, is giving health officials a better idea of how the virus is spreading.
"We can couple that to things like hospitalizations, of some of the more severe cases, to get a better understanding too for how much burden is this putting on the medical system," Briggs said.
Decatur was one of the first ten testing sites in Illinois. There are now 79 sanitary district sites working with IDPH to track COVID. The department is also beginning to sample wastewater for flu and RSV. Click here to learn more about the data being collected.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.