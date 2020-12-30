(WAND)- The Illinois Department of Public Health warns people about avoiding COVID-19 vaccine scams.
As COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins, the IDPH warns the public to be on the lookout for signs of potential scams, including:
- Being asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine
- Being asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access
- Advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/ unknown sources.
- Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment
If you believe you have been a victim of COVID-19 fraud, call 1-880-HHS-TIPS, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or 1-800-MEDICARE.
