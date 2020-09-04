SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health experienced a slowdown in data processing earlier this week, which delayed the reporting of certain COVID-19 tests. IDPH said it is because of a high amount of testing.
The data systems are now fixed and the backlog has been cleared.
IDPH announced 5,368 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with 29 additional deaths.
Laboratories collected 149,723 tests in the past 24 hours. The seven-day statewide positivity rate dipped to 4.1%.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 245,371 cases, including 8,143 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
