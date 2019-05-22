SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Education Association has delivered 55,000 signatures in the fight to repeal a 3 percent salary cap on teachers' pension salaries.
The IEA said teachers cannot take on extra duties like coaching and directing a play, because the stipend from those activities puts them over the threshold.
The percentage was changed from 6 percent to 3 percent last year with the budget implementation bill.
IEA Presdient Kathi Griffin said this drop does not just impact teachers. "When teachers can't afford to take classes to hone their craft, it harms students. When class sections go unfilled, students lose. When you can't pay someone to coach football, direct the school play, or write curriculum during the summer because of the three percent threshold, it's our students who suffer."
Griffin said the IEA wants to raise the salary back to 6 percent.