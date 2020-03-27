SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service are developing specific severe weather sheltering guidelines as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
As we go into the spring months, the risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes increases in Illinois.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing parameters, those who rely on public sheltering from tornadoes could be in a hard position when it comes to needing a community shelter.
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service are recommending the first priority should be to protect yourself from a potential tornado. However, the decision to open a community shelter will ultimately be at the discretion of local officials.
If you rely on community shelters, you should also explore other options that might keep you safe from a tornado as well as limit your potential exposure to COVID-19.
The National Weather Service and state and local emergency management officials strongly encourage people to have a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) All Hazards Weather Radio with battery backup. When an alert is issued for the programmed area, the device will sound a warning alarm followed by the essential information.
Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) can be sent to your mobile device without the need to download an app or subscribe to a service.
For more information regarding tornado and severe storm safety, as well as Illinois COVID-19 updates, please visit ready.illinois.gov