(KSDK) - The National Energy Assistance Directors' Association projected major energy price increases for the second heating season in a row. Compared to the 2021-2022 heating season, natural gas costs are expected to go up by 34.4% and electricity up by 6.9%.
"Higher natural gas costs across the world – largely driven by the conflict in Europe – are impacting energy prices, and there will be higher bills this winter heating season," Spire Energy spokesperson Jason Merrill said.
If you heat your home with electric, bills will likely decrease for its customers as the weather gets colder.
Save money on energy bills
Ameren offered the following tips to help customers save money this winter:
- Unplug or turn off unnecessary appliances.
- Avoid using larger appliances, such as ovens or clothes dryers.
- Reduce the temperature setting on electric hot water heaters.
Apply for energy assistance
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a federal program that assists qualified families in paying energy bills, including electricity, natural gas, propane, fuel oil or wood.
If you're an Illinois resident, click/tap here to learn eligibility requirements and how to apply for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.