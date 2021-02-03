(WAND) IFT is calling for higher education staff and faculty to be included in phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois. University Professionals of Illinois President John Miller says it is vital for this group in the community to be taken care of along with k-12 school teachers and staff. This initiative is geared specifically toward those in face-to-face environments.
To see their petition, click here.
To read more about the initiative, click here.
The petition will be sent to Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Izike.
