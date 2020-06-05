BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- High school sports are coming back to Illinois.
The IHSA released its official guidelines for student-athletes, coaches and parents on Friday afternoon.
Starting Saturday, June 6, what's called "Stage 1" will begin. In it, athletes will be allowed to return to campus for "voluntary strength and conditioning sessions".
Groups must be no more than 10 and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
The activity may only include "weightlifting, running and exercises designed to promote physical fitness," per the IHSA's release.
This means "sport-specific drills" and any such equipment cannot be used.
There is also a checklist for coaches and medical professionals to follow that includes monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
