ILLINOIS (WAND) - The IHSA is officially moving forward by setting season schedules.
On Wednesday, the Board of Directors held its weekly meeting and has announced which sports are playing and when.
Basketball will start immediately. Competitions are allowed to begin after teams have completed seven practices. Contact days do not count as practice days.
Football will start its season on March 3. It will go until April 24.
Wrestling will run from April 19 to June 2.
Volleyball will have its season from March 8 until April 24.
Traditional spring sports will start on April 5 and go until June 19. Spring sports are getting a longer season because they missed all of last year and they are allowed to have a state series.
These seasons have several overlaps between different sports. The IHSA wants schools and coaches to play nice and let the multi-sport student-athletes do what they can.
The full schedule is attached to this story.
