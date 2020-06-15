CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois High School Association and their Board of Directors announced the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament will return to the State Farm Center in Champaign for three years.
Tournaments will be held March 11-13, 2021, March 10-12, 2022, and March 9-11, 2023.
The IHSA opened up the basketball tournament bid after 25 years of playing in Peoria.
Visit Champaign County, University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, State Farm Center, the cities of Champaign and Urbana, and area leaders joined forces to create a bid package.
That bid focused on the student-athlete experience at the State Farm Center.
Preparations for the return of the IHSA Boys State Basketball Tournament are beginning immediately.
Current state final ticket holders will be contacted by the IHSA soon to work on seating at the State Farm Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.