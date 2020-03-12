(WAND) - The IHSA is limiting the number of fans allowed to attend the boys basketball state tournament over concerns about COVID-19 or coronavirus.
The organization announced Thursday morning that only 60 fans per school for each contest will be allowed to attend.
Working media will also be allowed to attend IHSA games, but must adhere to working guidelines.
The announcement impacts this weekend's Class 1A and Class 2A boys basketball state semifinals and championships and Friday's scheduled Class 3A and Class 4A boys basketball sectional finals.
IHSA officials said they came to the decision after consulting with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Peoria City/County Health Department.
Springfield School District sent out a release saying:
"Due to IHSA preventative measures regarding COVID-19, any Boys Basketball Sectional ticket purchased at Lanphier High School on Wednesday March 11, 2020, will not be valid for the game in Lincoln on Friday, March 13. These tickets need to be returned to the Lanphier High School Main Office for a full refund. No tickets for this game will be available for the general public.
For the Supersectional game taking place on Tuesday, March, 17, 2020 at the Bank of Springfield Center, there will be no tickets available to the general public, per ISHA restrictions."
Hinsdale South postponed its second Class 3A sectional semifinal game on Wednesday night due to coronavirus concerns. The Hornets were scheduled to face Benet Academy for the right to play Bogan on Wednesday night in a game that's been postponed until at least Thursday, NBC Sports reported. That potential Class 3A sectional final has also been postponed from Friday until Saturday.
Other IHSA events impacted outside of the boys basketball state tournament events include:
- Scholastic Bowl Sectionals on March 14.
- Class 3A and Class 4A Super-Sectionals on March 17.
- Scholastic Bowl State Finals on March 20.
- Class 3A and Class 4A State Finals on March 20 and 21.
- Debate State Finals on March 20 and 21.
- Drama/Group Interpretation Sectionals on March 20 and 21.
- Drama/Group Interpretation State Finals on March 27 and 28.