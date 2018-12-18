BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois High School Association member schools has approved changing the football scheduling format in the regular season.
Conferences will be no more, moving to a district format by the 2021 season.
There will still be a nine-week regular season. However, schools will be divided into eight different groups in each of the eight classifications.
Playoff classes will be determined before the season.
Most districts will be composed of eight teams. Each school will play all seven district opponents.
District games will determine the top four in each district that make the playoffs.
Districts will be set for two years.