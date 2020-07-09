ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois high school athletes who compete indoors will be required to wear face masks, WAND-TV has learned.
The station learned from Craig Anderson of IHSA that athletes must wear face masks at all times for indoor sports activities. Face masks do not have to be worn for outdoor competitions.
Activities that involve physical contact are not allowed. The IHSA said this means no 7-on-7 football competitions, scrimmages or drills involving contact for volleyball, basketball or other sports.
A strict 50-person limit for indoor activities now includes coaches, players, referees and spectators. It previously only included spectators
