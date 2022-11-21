CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois High School Association State Football Championships return to the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign Thanksgiving weekend.
On November 25–26, the top two teams from all divisions (1A–8A) will play for the title of State Champion.
Over 35,000 fans are expected to flood Champaign County for the two-day sporting event, after a four-year absence.
This year’s teams include:
- 1A—Lena-Winslow vs. Camp Point Central
- 2A— Tri-Valley vs. St. Teresa
- 3A—IC Catholic vs. Williamsville
- 4A—Providence Catholic vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin
- 5A— Nazareth Academy vs. Peoria
- 6A— Prairie Ridge vs. East St. Louis
- 7A—Mt. Carmel vs. Batavia
- 8A—Lincoln-Way East vs. Loyola Academy
“We are anxious to roll out the red carpet and welcome these football fans to our Outside of Ordinary community,” said Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Visit Champaign County. “Memorial Stadium is the premier venue for the State Championships and we want to showcase our Midwest hospitality to these fans that deserve an exceptional experience on their special day.”
Friday and Saturday, 16 teams will be led into town with their official University of Illinois Police Department escort to Tent City.
