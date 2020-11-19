ILLINOIS (WAND) – The Illinois High School Association on Thursday announced all high school winter sports and activities are paused due to the new set of COVID-19 mitigations that go into effect Friday.
In a statement, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said the organization's board of directors decided to temporarily freeze sports activities due to rising COVID-19 cases that have been reported throughout the state.
"We support (Gov. J.B. Pritzker's) mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible," Anderson said.
The IHSA board will revisit the status of winter sports during an update discussion on Dec. 2, and if necessary, the issue will be discussed again during the board's regular meeting on Dec. 14.
