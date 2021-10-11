SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers have reopened IL 104 in part of Sangamon County after losing the road Monday evening due to low-hanging power lines.
The closure of IL 104 was from west of I-55 to Purdom Road (Exit 82). Troopers said westbound traffic on IL 104 was diverted to the frontage road while eastbound traffic was being diverted to Purdom Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.