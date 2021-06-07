MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A crash on Illinois Route 121 briefly closed the road in Macon County east of the border with Logan County.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle hit a guard rail in the area of 10600 N. Route 121 and ended up in the middle of the road. There were no injuries reported.
IL 121 was closed before 5 p.m. Monday in the crash area. It was back open before 6 p.m.
The sheriff's office is investigating Monday evening.
