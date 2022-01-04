SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois is shortening the interval for when people who received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to get a booster dose in a move that follows federal recommendations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended moving that interval from six months to five months. Only those who received two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech can get a booster five months after their second shot.
The booster interval is still six months for those who received the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their primary series.
The CDC also recommends moderately or severely immunocompromised children in the 5-11 age range get a third vaccine dose 28 days after their second dose. Only Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for children at this time.
Parents are asked to talk to their pediatrician or health care provider about a possible third vaccine dose.
“Early evidence suggests that people who have received COVID -19 booster doses are better protected against severe illness from the new Omicron variant,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Shortening the time interval between the initial Pfizer series and boosters, as well as recommending a third dose for immunocompromised children, will afford better protection to more people.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved booster doses for kids in the 12-15 age range. The CDC plans to discuss adoption of this change later during the week.
Health officials are working to update guidance documents based on CDC recommendations.
Click here to find vaccination locations near you, or call 1-800-232-0233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.