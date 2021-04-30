DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- State Sen. Melinda Bush has proposed a bill that would require a co-prescription for the drug naloxone to anyone being prescribed opioids.
Naloxone, or Narcan, is used for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected overdose.
Doctor of Pharmacy Erica Colee said this bill would be beneficial for Illinoisans.
"If we can have everyone that has the opioid prescription have the ability to get the Narcan, yes, I think that's a great addition," Colee said.
Colee also said that having naloxone readily available will help decrease overdoses.
"Whenever you have that already available as opposed to waiting for an EMS call or a firefighter to get there or something of that nature to help us, the person that finds that patient can take care of that right away," she said.
For the Tyler Yount Foundation, this would be a positive step for their mission as well, said Vice President Michael Burkham.
"It's gonna put more Narcan out there. Narcan can be used anywhere, it doesn't care who's using it or where it's at it still works. That's always been our goal, to put more Narcan on the streets," he said.
The foundation is a non-profit whose mission is to help raise awareness to drug overdoses and those suffering addiction. It was founded back in 2015 after Burkham's son died from an overdose.
"We decided to take the negativity of a overdose death that we experienced and make a positive out of it," Burkham said. "We've been working with addictions ever since then."
Senate Bill 2535 is still waiting for consideration before the full Senate.
