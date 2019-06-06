SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Bishop Thomas John Paprocki is banning Illinois Catholic lawmakers from taking Communion if they promoted or voted for extreme abortion legislation.
The Bishop's decree cites Canon 915 and 916 of the Code of Canon Law.
"Due to their leadership roles in promoting the evil of abortion by facilitating the passage of Senate Bill 25 this legislative session and House Bill 40 in 2017, House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton have been barred from receiving Holy Communion in the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois under a decree from Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois. In addition, Illinois Catholic lawmakers who voted for either of these abortion bills are not to present themselves to receive Holy Communion," church officials said.
House Bill 40 legalized taxpayer funding for abortion and Senate Bill 25 makes abortion a fundamental right, allowing a woman to decide at any point in the pregnancy that she wants an abortion and requiring private insurance to pay for abortion.
"The Eucharist is the most sacred aspect of our Catholic faith," Bishop Paprocki said. "As sacred Scripture warns, 'Whoever eats unworthily of the bread and drinks from the Lord's cup makes himself guilty of profaning the body and of the blood of the Lord.' To support legislation that treats babies in the womb like property, allowing for their destruction for any reason at any time, is evil. It's my hope and prayer these lawmakers reconcile themselves to the Church so they can receive Communion."
Canon 915 states those, "who obstinately persist in mani-fest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion." The decree also cites Canon 916 that states, "a person who is conscious of grave sin is not to celebrate Mass or to receive the Body of the Lord without prior sacramental confession unless a grave reason is present and there is no opportunity of confessing; in this case the person is to be mindful of the obligation to make an act of perfect contrition, including the intention of confessing as soon as possible."
Bishop Paprocki, who is a canon lawyer, consulted with other canon lawyers throughout North America before issuing the decree.
"In view of their gravely immoral action to deprive unborn children legal protection against abortion, it must be said that any Catholic legislator who sponsored, promoted, advocated, or voted for these pro-abortion bills has acted in a seriously sinful manner unfaithful to the 2,000-year-old Christian teaching against abortion and therefore, would place themselves outside of the full communion of the Catholic Church," Bishop Paprocki said. "Such persons are not to receive Holy Communion until they have celebrated the sacrament of reconciliation and displayed a public conversion of life."
The Bishop said Catholic lawmakers in the Illinois General Assembly who voted for either or both of the bills are not to present themselves for Holy Communion.
"In issuing this decree, I anticipate that some will point out the Church's own failings with regard to the abuse of children," Bishop Paprocki said. "The same justifiable anger we feel toward the abuse of innocent children, however, should prompt an outcry of resistance against legalizing the murder of innocent children. The failings of the Church do not change the objective reality that the murder of a defenseless baby is an utterly evil act. We also understand many unplanned pregnancies come with fear and difficulty," Bishop Paprocki said. "It is our obligation, as a society, to be there for these pregnant mothers, help them in any way possible, and empower them to make life affirming decisions. This also includes continued support for the mother and her child after birth. We must acknowledge a child in the womb is not a problem. He or she is a gift from God."
A letter and the decree from Bishop Paprocki were mailed earlier this week to those Catholic lawmakers who voted for House Bill 40/Senate Bill 25.