ILLINOIS (WAND) - A top-to-bottom review of the Illinois Department of Public Health's Bureau of Long-Term Care will be conducted due to delays in in the investigation of abuse and neglect complaints during the pandemic.
IDPH announced it has hired an outside group, Manatt Health Strategies, LLC, to conduct this review. A press release said the review will focus on recommending best practices "to ensure proper licensure and oversight activities" by the Bureau.
State public health officials also hired A. Courtney Cox, a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, to closely look at specific investigations conducted by IDPH into complaints made that concern long-term care facilities during the pandemic. Officials said this review will "inform IDPH's efforts to improve existing procedures."
According to the release, IDPH discovered the Bureau of Long-Term Care was not properly processing and investigating complaints of abuse and neglect at Illinois long-term care facilities from the approximate dates of March 15, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Health officials said they took "immediate action" to make sure these complaints were investigated, along with "appropriate personnel action."
In regulating long-term care facilities, IDPH must respond to complaints and determine if long-term care facilities violated any state or federal laws.
“Our top priority as a regulator of long-term care facilities in Illinois is ensuring vulnerable Illinoisans are kept safe by those responsible for their care,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Anything short of that is unacceptable, and our entire department is committed to getting this right as we move forward. Working with independent experts, we are simultaneously conducting a full and thorough review of our previous work and revamping our Bureau of Long-Term Care to better serve the people of Illinois.”
Health officials said federal pandemic guidance required regulatory agencies to scale back long-term care regulatory operations in order to limit the number of people at long-term care facilities and prevent COVID-19 exposure. Federal and state agencies had to prioritize their survey operations with a focus on infection control and patient safety.
"Specifically, due to COVID-19, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) suspended the timelines for State regulators to investigate certain complaints," IDPH said. "Regardless of the guidance from federal CMS, however, Illinois law that requires abuse and neglect complaints to be reviewed within certain time-frames was not suspended and IDPH personnel did not complete reviews of allegations of abuse and neglect in a timely manner between approximately March 15 and June 30. Additionally, IDPH did not meet state deadlines for conducting those surveys, in part because of improper classifications of some complaints."
The full release from IDPH is attached to this story as a PDF document. More details about this investigation can be found there.
