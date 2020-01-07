SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Applications for cannabis infuser, transporter and craft grower licenses in Illinois are now available.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture on Tuesday opened the applications online here. Completed applications will be accepted starting on Friday, Feb. 14, and the deadline for submitting them is 5 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
All licenses have a $5,000 application fee, but a fee waiver might be available for social equity applicants who meet income and ownership limits, which would drop the application fee to $2,500. Craft growers have an annual licensing fee $40,000, transporters have an annual fee of $10,000 and infusers must pay $5,000 each year.
Social equity applicants will have those fees reduced by 50 percent.
“These craft grower, infuser and transporter licenses are vital to the success of Illinois’ emerging cannabis industry,” said Jeff Cox, Bureau Chief of Medicinal Plants at IDOA. “We will ensure each of these licenses is selected through a fair, unbiased and anonymous process.”
The IDOA plans to distribute up to 40 craft grower licenses, 40 infuser licenses and an unlimited amount of transporter licenses. Licenses are expected to be awarded by July 1, 2020.
“The Department of Agriculture is committed to implementing the most equity-centric adult-use cannabis law in the nation,” said John Sullivan, Director of IDOA. “We take seriously the responsibilities placed on the department and look forward to the opportunities this new industry provides for Illinois.”