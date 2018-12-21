TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Congressional Delegation has sent a letter of support for Governor Bruce Rauner's request for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Declaration for Christian County.
An EF-3 tornado touched down on Dec. 1.
Close to 700 buildings were damaged. Less than half were insured.
33 homes and one business sustained major damage.
"The economic impact on the community as a result of damaged businesses and residences is dire, and the demand for state and local government resources for emergency response and the repair of public property is extraordinary. Taking care of the needs of the people and assisting them in recovery is of utmost importance. The Governor seeks timely federal assistance from the SBA," the members wrote.
The letter of support was signed by U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representatives Bobby Rush (D-IL-01), Robin Kelly (D-IL-02), Dan Lipinski (D-IL-03), Luis Gutierrez (D-IL-04), Mike Quigley (D-IL-05), Peter Roskam (R-IL-06), Danny Davis (D-IL-07), Raja Krishnamorthi (D-IL-08), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL-09), Brad Schneider (D-IL-10), Bill Foster (D-IL-11), Michael Bost (R-IL-12), Rodney Davis (R-IL-13), Randy Hultgren (R-IL-14), John Shimkus (R-IL-15), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL-16), Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17), and Darin LaHood (R-IL-18).
The letter states:
Dear Administrator McMahon,
We are writing in support of Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner's request for a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Declaration for Christian County in Illinois as a result of a tornado that touched down on December 1, 2018.
An EF-3 tornado touched down in Christian County—one of 29 to touch down in Illinois that day, a state record for December—and caused significant damage to property and injuries to residents. The damage assessment conducted this month by the SBA found that 33 homes and one business incurred major damage as a result of the tornado in Christian County.
The economic impact on the community as a result of damaged businesses and residences is dire, and the demand for state and local government resources for emergency response and the repair of public property is extraordinary. Taking care of the needs of the people and assisting them in recovery is of utmost importance. The Governor seeks timely federal assistance from the SBA.
Governor Rauner has determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments. We respectfully request that you issue an SBA Disaster Declaration for Christian County, and we request that the SBA disaster loans also be offered to the counties that are contiguous to the aforementioned county.
Thank you in advance for your timely consideration of this important request. We stand ready to assist in any way appropriate.