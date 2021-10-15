ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois Democrats are set to approve new congressional district maps as the party fights to keep control of the U.S. House in 2022.
The maps, which can be viewed here, will give Democratic candidates an election advantage in the next decade, per NBC Chicago. Redistricting in Democrat-controlled states has become particularly important, given the party's small House majority.
The maps would place U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) into the same left-learning district U.S. Rep Marie Newman (D-IL) is serving in her first term. Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.
The district U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) serves was redrawn with more pro-Democrat territory included and not the lawmaker's hometown. The district already has a Democratic challenger, Nikki Budzinski, who served in President Joe Biden's administration.
Davis issued a statement with strong opposition to the proposed maps on Friday.
“As expected, our lying Governor teamed up with state Democrats to draw a shameful, partisan gerrymander in a desperate attempt to keep Nancy Pelosi in power," Davis said. "This proposed map, along with this entire redistricting process, is a complete joke. It’s clear Governor Pritzker and the Democrats will stoop to any low if it means they can keep their corrupt system going.”
Kinzinger's office said he and his team will look over the maps and will be "reviewing all of the options, including those outside the House."
House Redistricting Committee Chairperson and Democratic state Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez said the proposal is “an excellent first draft that amplifies diverse voices and gives every person in our state a say in government.”
