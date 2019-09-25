SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Human Services is launching a new statewide video campaign to bring awareness to the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances.
The helpline is there for people struggling with opioid use or other substance use and anyone affected by the disease.
"Our goal with this video campaign is to continue to reduce stigma by sharing stories of individuals who are in recovery and how substance use disorder can affect us all," said IDHS Secretary Grace B. Hou. "Through their eyes, we also hope you can see that those affected by substance use disorders can and do have full and rewarding lives."
In the videos, people share their stories of recovery. Organizations from across the state are providing treatment and recovery services.
The campaign will include transit posters, television commercials, social media ads, and billboards.
"We are excited to launch these new videos across the state and connect even more individuals to the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances at 1-833-2FINDHELP and HelplineIL.org," said Dani Kirby, IDHS Director of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery. "We hope these stories resonate with Illinois residents and they can see the Helpline as their first step to recovery."
Since the launch of the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances, IDHS has received over 16,700 calls and over 40,000 website visits.
If you or someone you know is suffering from an opioid use disorder or other substance use disorders, call the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances at 1-833-2FINDHELP or visit HelplineIL.org.