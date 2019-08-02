SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health is working with local health departments to investigate after three teenagers were hospitalized after vaping.
Three people experienced severe breathing problems following vaping.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 11 confirmed and seven suspected cases of severe pulmonary disease among adolescents who reported vaping. Some of them had to be intubated.
Symptoms included coughing, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital.
"Vaping among teens has increased dramatically over the last several years," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "While the short- and long-term effects of vaping are still being researched, these recent hospitalizations heighten the need for parents talk with their teens about vaping and for both to understand the consequences and potential dangers of vaping."
The American Association of Poison Control Centers reports that as of July 31, poison control centers have managed 2,439 exposure cases about e-cigarette devices and liquid nicotine in 2019.
The names and types of vaping products, as well as where they were obtained, are still being investigated.
The Illinois cases were reported in the northeastern part of the state.