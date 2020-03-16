ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois officials announced all Driver Services facilities in the state will close from March 17 through March 31 in response to COVID-19.
The announcement came from Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, who said all Secretary of State offices will be part of the closure. The state is enacting an emergency rule allowing expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions/document filings to be extended by 30 days.
“After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and Driver Services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans,” said White. “This important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
White, along with other states and industries, are asking for the REAL ID deadline of Oct. 1, 2020 to be pushed back.
