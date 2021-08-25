ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois ban on residential evictions has been extended for several weeks by Gov. JB Pritzker.
The initial ban, which was going to last through Sept. 3 in a previous iteration, has been extended through Sept. 18. The move was quietly done, NBC Chicago reports, as the measure was tucked away in executive orders the governor signed Friday.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ban of evictions nationwide lasts through October, but only applies to areas with high transmission rates of COVID-19. The Illinois moratorium applies to every county, no matter what the transmission rates are.
As of the latest CDC data, every Illinois county outside of Carroll County - located in the northwest corner of the state - has high transmission rates of COVID-19. Carroll's rates are listed as substantial.
Property owners and landlords are still allowed to file for eviction in court or challenge a written declaration from a tenant that they fell behind in rent because of the pandemic. Final trials and judgments in these kinds of hearings are prevented by the moratorium.
Housing advocates have said the moratorium extension will mean more time for tenants and landlords to find rental assistance funds, which remain available. Click here for rental assistance resources.
An Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) operated court-based assistance program will start this September and pair renters with funding and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.