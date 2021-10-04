ILLINOIS (WAND) - An executive order from Gov. JB Pritzker takes a step to ensure equal pay for people with disabilities who work as employees of state vendors.
The order stops state agencies from entering contracts with vendors in the State Use Program who pay subminimum wages to people with disabilities. It also requires state agencies who have contracts with vendors who pay people with disabilities a subminimum wage to re-negotiate those contracts in order to ensure everyone makes at least the minimum wage.
The governor signed this executive order during Disability Employment Awareness Month.
“Illinois is leading by example by ensuring people with disabilities are not paid a subminimum wage,” said Pritzker. “With this executive order my administration is affirming that people with disabilities are valued members of our workforce who deserve the dignity of equal pay.”
“We know that justice is about more than prisons and courts. It’s about equitable access to opportunities in the workplace and equal pay,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. "Workers with disabilities earn 87 cents for every dollar earned by those without disabilities. This EO prevents this harmful practice by ensuring people with disabilities are valued and compensated for their work like anyone else. Illinois continues to lead in efforts to make our country more equitable for all and closing wage gaps that impede progress."
In the State Use Program, the state encourages all agencies to buy products and services produced and provided by people with disabilities. The program has the goal of providing long-term employment opportunities for people with disabilities through non-profit agencies who contract with state agencies, the governor's office said.
