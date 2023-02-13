SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge is seeking applicants for a new program geared at assisting law enforcement officers in crisis.
The Peer Wellness program will provide one-on-one crisis and mental health counseling services to law enforcement officers around the clock.
“The attempted suicide rate for police officers is ten times greater than the rate for the general public, and officers often have nowhere to turn when the daily stress they encounter becomes overwhelming,” said Illinois FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “No one knows what a police officer is feeling better than a fellow officer, so we are looking for active duty or retired law enforcement personnel to volunteer their time to listen, counsel and help the people who protect and serve.”
Training and certification for Peer Wellness applicants will be paid for by the Illinois FOP. Thirty applicants are being sought for the inaugural program and they must be able to commit to at least three years' service in the program in addition to being available 24 hours a day.
“Because of these unique requirements, we feel that recently retired law enforcement or corrections officers are ideal candidates for the Peer Wellness program,” Southwood said. “However, some departments may allow their on-duty personnel some flexibility to serve in this capacity, and we would welcome their involvement as well.”
A Peer Wellness responder application is available at ilfop.org.
