ILLINOIS (WAND) - Starting July 1, Illinois gas stations will be required to post a sticker on all pumps, notifying drivers that the state has suspended an increase in the gas tax.
Now, one organization is planning to sue the state over this requirement.
Inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and global supply chain issues have all driven up the price at the pump.
"The price of gas is just going up, up, up. And so my constituents were crying out to me 'we need help, we can't sustain this,'" State Rep. Sue Scherer told WAND News.
With support from both parties, Illinois passed a bill to suspend the gas tax increase that was scheduled for July 1, 2022.
"This was a bipartisan bill - both Democrats and Republicans voted for it," Scherer explained.
But part of the new law requires gas stations to post a 4 inch by 8 inch sticker on every pump, stating the state suspended the motor fuel tax increase until January.
"We do not want to turn our gas pumps into billboards for political speech for either party," Josh Sharp, CEO of the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association, told WAND News.
The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association's board has voted to authorize a lawsuit against the state in the hopes of striking down the sticker requirement.
"Our members again don't want to be forced into offering free election-year advertising for legislators that are running this fall," Sharp explained.
Sharp said he is particularly concerned about the $500 daily fine and possible criminal charges for gas stations who don't follow the new rule, starting on the July 1 date.
"What happens if someone removes a sign, what happens if someone defaces a sign. We don't want to be the sign police coming out every 10 minutes to check if a sign is still on the pump," Sharp added.
While the association feels the stipulation is unconstitutional, lawmakers said the public deserve to know the tax break is coming from the state - not gas stations.
"This is how we're choosing to use your hard earned tax dollars. We're choosing to free this, and we want to let you know that we're trying to do this so they stop gouging you at the pump," Scherer said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office released the following statement to WAND News:
"As gas prices remain high, providing meaningful relief to working families is the governor’s top priority. Suspending the gas tax increase accomplishes this. Informing consumers of the gas tax relief they are entitled to is a practice that dates back to 2000 under a Republican administration and does not promote the governor or the lawmakers, including nearly every Republican, who voted for the measure. However, it ensures consumers see the benefit of bipartisan action."
