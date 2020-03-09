(WAND) - Illinois gas prices are down 11.2 cents per gallon in the past week. That is according to GasBuddy.
The average price in Illinois is $2.39. That is based on a survey of 4,378 stations.
Gas prices in Illinois are 0.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 12.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The cheapest station in Illinois sits at $1.95 per gallon. The most expensive is $3.29 per gallon.
The cheapest price in the entire country is $0.61 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.87 per gallon.