QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois has received close to $200 million in federal funding for enhancements to be made at the Veterans' Home in Quincy.
Illinois is the recipient of a final grant of $194,762,750 from the United States Department of Veterans Affair.
The allocation will be used for campus reconstruction and replacement of the current veterans’ home with a 210-bed skilled care facility.
Also, 80 independent living domiciliary rooms will be created.
“Paired with our state Rebuild Illinois capital program, this federal funding will make our state-of-the-art renovation at Illinois’ oldest veteran home possible, with the modernized Quincy facility on track for completion in 2024,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This funding comes as we open the brand new veterans’ home in Chicago, another critical investment in the infrastructure that supports our national heroes. I want to applaud Senators Duckworth and Durbin for helping to secure these funds and offer my gratitude to our federal partners for this next step in Quincy’s construction.”
“This grant allows Illinois to continue leading the nation in caring for its veterans,” said IDVA Director Terry Prince. “Our veterans’ homes offer high-quality care delivered by skilled and compassionate medical professionals and staff. Enhancing our campuses and infrastructure allow us to continue providing the nursing care our veterans deserve for this generation and generations to come.”
The grant represents a federal-state partnership between the federal VA, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, and the Capital Development Board, who will oversee building construction.
The federal VA covers 65% of the total cost of the $299,635,000 project while the state of Illinois is responsible for the 35% balance.
The federal funds require up-front state expenditures, which are then reimbursed.
The project is currently 22% complete. The Domiciliary (independent living) is scheduled for completion in June 2023 and the Long-Term Care Building (LTC) will start accepting residents by March 2024. The completion of the project is targeted for the end of 2024.
Quincy was built in 1886 and is the oldest Illinois veterans’ home.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.