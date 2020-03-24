ILLINOIS (WAND) - To increase the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois officials are temporarily loosening requirements for some health care professionals to practice in the state.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) established variances to allow Illinois physicians, nurses, physical assistants and respiratory care therapists who have inactive, non-renewed or expired licenses to temporarily regain active status if they meed additional criteria. In addition, an IDFPR proclamation allows out-of-state physicians, nurses, physician assistants and respiratory care therapists who are in good standing to assist Illinois residents "in a limited set of circumstances", according to a press release.
“In anticipation of an increased need of healthcare providers during this COVID-19 pandemic, the department is restoring licensees who fulfill certain criteria in order to work under the direction of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH),” said Deborah Hagan, secretary of the department. “The state of Illinois has many very qualified health care professionals throughout the State that we are encouraging to come back into practice to assist with the impact of COVID-19. Illinois is the home of world-class medical providers who can provide critical care at this time. We are committed to doing our part in the state’s concerted effort to reduce COVID-19’s impact on the state of Illinois.”
Physicians and physician assistants who have had licenses expired or inactive for less than three years are eligible to have them temporarily restored for no fee or continuing education requirement. Licensed practical nurses, registered professional nurses, advanced practice registered nurses and respiratory care therapists whose licenses have been inactive or non-renewed for less than five years can regain them for a limited time. In each case, licensees must operate under the authority of IEMA and IDPH and in a long-term care facility, hospital or federally qualified health center.
"With these new measures in place, IDFPR encourages medical professionals to volunteer their expertise and services at all levels during this critical time," the release said. "The department continues to monitor COVID-19 developments and will provide additional guidance and action as necessary."