SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Members of Illinois home school boards believe the number of state home-schooled students is about to quickly rise.
"Home school organizations are expecting a 30 to 40 percent increase in home schooling in Illinois this fall," said Sangamon County Home School Board member Jennifer Brady.
According to Brady, she has been home schooling her children for the past 15 years.
"I have a background in education," Brady said. "I was planning on being a teacher, and once it was time for my oldest child to go school, I just felt like that's not what we were supposed to do."
Every year, Brady said the home-schooled community grows in Sangamon County.
"Sangamon County already has a lot of home schoolers," Brady said. "We have a very active home school organization and community."
For this upcoming school year, Brady said the number of parents expected to home school their children is on the rise because of COVID-19.
"There's a lot of people living in fear," Brady said. "We are having a lot more moms contact us, families asking us what they are going to do. There's a lot of parents who are uncomfortable with children having to wear masks at school."
Last month, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in schools, wearing face coverings and social distancing will be the goal whenever possible. Brady said those rules aren't necessarily easing the minds of parents when it comes to sending their child back to school.
"Home schooling is an option where they feel their children are safe," Brady said. "They are safe from COVID if they are in the home."
At the end of the day, Brady said it's up to the family to choose what is best for their children.
"We believe everyone should have the choice to do what's best for their family," Brady said. "We believe a lot of families are choosing to home school this fall."
