SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois House GOP members are calling for the legislature to vote on Gov. JB Pritzker's "Restore Illinois" plan.
Republican lawmakers said State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) sent a letter to Pritzker and each of the four House and Senate caucuses explaining a need for a vote. Butler was joined by State Reps. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington), Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) and Mike Marron (R-Fithian) via Zoom Wednesday morning to call for the vote.
The governor's office did not respond to that letter, according to a press release from lawmakers.
“Many constituents of the 87th District, along with citizens and public officials from across our state, have expressed very valid concerns with this plan over the past two weeks,” said Butler. “With the General Assembly convening today for the first time in over two months, it is paramount Illinois' legislative branch of government has the opportunity to have a direct say on the Governor’s Restore Illinois plan. We as legislators stay in communication with the people we represent in our districts and their concerns deserve a vote by their elected representatives.”
The "Restore Illinois" plan looks to bring back businesses and other public gatherings in five phases. Earlier this week, the governor said the entire state is on track to move to Phase 3 on May 29.
WAND-TV reached out to Pritzker's office for a statement and did not immediately hear back. Should the station receive a response, it will be added to this story.
