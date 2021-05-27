ILLINOIS (WAND) - An Illinois bill fighting discrimination against people of color based on hair styles has passed the Illinois House and will move to Gov. JB Pritzker's desk.
Senate Bill 817, which passed the Senate on May 12, would make it illegal for a school to discriminate against a student over hair styles that are associated with race. State Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago) introduced the measure.
School districts would be kept from having dress code policies that "apply to hairstyles, including hairstyles historically associated with race, or hair texture, including, but not limited to, protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists." It would be for both public and private schools.
The bill passed the House Thursday with 89 yes votes, 22 no votes and one person voting present. More to come.
